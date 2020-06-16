184 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

BUILDING FEATURES

Beautiful pre-war walk-up

Voice intercom included



THE APARTMENT

Recently renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, granite countertops and island, lots of cabinets for storage

Subway tiled bathroom with modern light fixtures

High Ceilings and oversized windows

Charming, decorative fireplace and exposed brick



THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Located in the heart of Chelsea

Near trendy art galleries, theatres, restaurants and nightclubs

Highline park is located within walking distance



POLICIES

Guarantors

No pets

One and Two year leases offered