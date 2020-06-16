All apartments in New York
184 Ninth Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

184 Ninth Avenue

184 9th Avenue · (917) 526-0288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

184 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
BUILDING FEATURES
Beautiful pre-war walk-up
Voice intercom included

THE APARTMENT
Recently renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, granite countertops and island, lots of cabinets for storage
Subway tiled bathroom with modern light fixtures
High Ceilings and oversized windows
Charming, decorative fireplace and exposed brick

THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Located in the heart of Chelsea
Near trendy art galleries, theatres, restaurants and nightclubs
Highline park is located within walking distance

POLICIES
Guarantors
No pets
One and Two year leases offered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
184 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Ninth Avenue have?
Some of 184 Ninth Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
184 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 184 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 184 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 184 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 184 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Ninth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 184 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 184 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 184 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 Ninth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
