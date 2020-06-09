180 W Houston St.

Amenities

Easy rental application / Guarantors welcomeWelcome home! On the first floor of the full-service Breen Towers, in the back of the building and away from the street, this spacious flex-2 features a renovated open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a king-size bedroom, and 4 closets.The Breen Towers offer a wonderful team including a doorman (from Monday to Saturday), a porter, and a live-in superintendent, as well as a laundry room, new elevators, renovated lobby and hallways, and a fantastic roof deck with stunning views of the city!Where Soho meets the West Village, the building is close to all your favorite stores and restaurants, Trader Joe?s, as well as the 1, A, B, C, D, E, F, and M trains.