180 W Houston St.
180 W Houston St.

180 West Houston Street · (917) 239-6697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
Easy rental application / Guarantors welcomeWelcome home! On the first floor of the full-service Breen Towers, in the back of the building and away from the street, this spacious flex-2 features a renovated open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a king-size bedroom, and 4 closets.The Breen Towers offer a wonderful team including a doorman (from Monday to Saturday), a porter, and a live-in superintendent, as well as a laundry room, new elevators, renovated lobby and hallways, and a fantastic roof deck with stunning views of the city!Where Soho meets the West Village, the building is close to all your favorite stores and restaurants, Trader Joe?s, as well as the 1, A, B, C, D, E, F, and M trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 W Houston St. have any available units?
180 W Houston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 W Houston St. have?
Some of 180 W Houston St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 W Houston St. currently offering any rent specials?
180 W Houston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 W Houston St. pet-friendly?
No, 180 W Houston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 180 W Houston St. offer parking?
No, 180 W Houston St. does not offer parking.
Does 180 W Houston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 W Houston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 W Houston St. have a pool?
No, 180 W Houston St. does not have a pool.
Does 180 W Houston St. have accessible units?
No, 180 W Houston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 180 W Houston St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 W Houston St. has units with dishwashers.
