Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

180 Seventh Avenue

180 7th Avenue · (646) 937-0303
Location

180 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

BRAND NEW! GIGANTIC King sized 1 bedroom in the heart of Chelsea. The unit has a huge living room and tons of lights. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. The bedroom would fit a KING size bed and there's a big closet in the bedroom. High ceilings, crown molding and beautiful exposed brick walls.

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. Located close to Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Located in the heat of Chelsea, minutes away from the subways and Chelsea Market. Two blocks away from the subway station (1) and plenty supermarkets nearby including Whole Foods Market. Surrounded by many great restaurants and cafe including Momoya, Il Bastardo etc and West Village is only 5 minutes to West Village. The location is PRIME!

Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Seventh Avenue have any available units?
180 Seventh Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 180 Seventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
180 Seventh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Seventh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Seventh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 180 Seventh Avenue offer parking?
No, 180 Seventh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 180 Seventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Seventh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Seventh Avenue have a pool?
No, 180 Seventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 180 Seventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 180 Seventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Seventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Seventh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Seventh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Seventh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
