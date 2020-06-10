180 Seventh Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

BRAND NEW! GIGANTIC King sized 1 bedroom in the heart of Chelsea. The unit has a huge living room and tons of lights. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. The bedroom would fit a KING size bed and there's a big closet in the bedroom. High ceilings, crown molding and beautiful exposed brick walls.



We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. Located close to Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



Located in the heat of Chelsea, minutes away from the subways and Chelsea Market. Two blocks away from the subway station (1) and plenty supermarkets nearby including Whole Foods Market. Surrounded by many great restaurants and cafe including Momoya, Il Bastardo etc and West Village is only 5 minutes to West Village. The location is PRIME!



Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.