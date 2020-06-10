18 East 12th Street

Amenities

Unoccupied 2 bed/1.5 bath home is available for rent in prime Greenwich Village. Located in a condo with fewer than 37 units, residents are serviced by two elevators, washer/dryers on every floor, a live-in superintendent, and full-time doormen. The lobby was recently updated, and the building uses electronic sliding glass doors for its main entrance.



The apartment's new owners refurbished the floors, repainted, and installed new lighting fixtures throughout. The kitchen renovation features all new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, double oven gas range, above range microwave and dishwasher) as well as a new sink and faucet, new tile floor, new granite countertops and tile backsplash, and refurbished cabinets. In the master bathroom, there is a new pedestal sink and faucet, new toilet and new shower head, plus a jacuzzi bathtub. Abundant closet space for storage, including built-in floor-to-ceiling units in the main bedroom.



Only two other units are on this floor. The apartment is semi-furnished but can be delivered empty or as-is. Flexible terms (12-24 months) and pets ok.