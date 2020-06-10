All apartments in New York
18 East 12th Street

18 East 12th Street · (646) 677-1043
Location

18 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
lobby
Unoccupied 2 bed/1.5 bath home is available for rent in prime Greenwich Village. Located in a condo with fewer than 37 units, residents are serviced by two elevators, washer/dryers on every floor, a live-in superintendent, and full-time doormen. The lobby was recently updated, and the building uses electronic sliding glass doors for its main entrance.

The apartment's new owners refurbished the floors, repainted, and installed new lighting fixtures throughout. The kitchen renovation features all new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, double oven gas range, above range microwave and dishwasher) as well as a new sink and faucet, new tile floor, new granite countertops and tile backsplash, and refurbished cabinets. In the master bathroom, there is a new pedestal sink and faucet, new toilet and new shower head, plus a jacuzzi bathtub. Abundant closet space for storage, including built-in floor-to-ceiling units in the main bedroom.

Only two other units are on this floor. The apartment is semi-furnished but can be delivered empty or as-is. Flexible terms (12-24 months) and pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 East 12th Street have any available units?
18 East 12th Street has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 East 12th Street have?
Some of 18 East 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 East 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 18 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 18 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 18 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 East 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 18 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 18 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 East 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
