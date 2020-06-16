1790 3rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman bike storage internet access lobby

Amazing Luxury 1 Br Terrace Apartment



Fully furnished and newly renovated, One Bedrooms and One Bathroom with Washer/Dryer in the unit.



The apartment comes with Flat screen TV, High Def Cable/High Speed Wifi, and modern living furniture.



This brand new beautifully crafted boutique condominium offers its residents a 16-hour doorman, bike room, and a private rooftop terrace, which enjoys panoramic views of historic neighborhoods and canopy trees. All of the residences were uniquely crafted with the highest quality materials and prudent attention to detail.



Each home in The Cereza features: Floor to ceiling windows, wonderful views, 6-inch white oak hardwood floors, a washer/dryer, Caesarstone Calacatta Nuvo kitchen countertops with Bosch stainless steel appliances, Calacatta porcelain bathrooms with Duravit white gloss vanity with Grohe fixtures and Moen accessories.



Truly rare, the park views from the building are unobstructed and protected making this a diamond in the rough.



The Cereza Condominiums is nestled between parks and perfectly located between the Second Ave and Lexington Ave subway lines for ample transportation convenience. In addition, it provides easy accessibility to the finest in culture, dining and recreation. The silver fade introduces a prominent contemporary presence to the tree-lined New York City Avenue and a welcoming lobby entrance defined by warm tones and textures creating a peaceful transition away from the city streets.



Nearby subways include the 6/N/Q.