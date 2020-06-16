All apartments in New York
Last updated February 19 2020

1790 3rd Ave

1790 3rd Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1790 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Amazing Luxury 1 Br Terrace Apartment

Fully furnished and newly renovated, One Bedrooms and One Bathroom with Washer/Dryer in the unit.

The apartment comes with Flat screen TV, High Def Cable/High Speed Wifi, and modern living furniture.

This brand new beautifully crafted boutique condominium offers its residents a 16-hour doorman, bike room, and a private rooftop terrace, which enjoys panoramic views of historic neighborhoods and canopy trees. All of the residences were uniquely crafted with the highest quality materials and prudent attention to detail.

Each home in The Cereza features: Floor to ceiling windows, wonderful views, 6-inch white oak hardwood floors, a washer/dryer, Caesarstone Calacatta Nuvo kitchen countertops with Bosch stainless steel appliances, Calacatta porcelain bathrooms with Duravit white gloss vanity with Grohe fixtures and Moen accessories.

Truly rare, the park views from the building are unobstructed and protected making this a diamond in the rough.

The Cereza Condominiums is nestled between parks and perfectly located between the Second Ave and Lexington Ave subway lines for ample transportation convenience. In addition, it provides easy accessibility to the finest in culture, dining and recreation. The silver fade introduces a prominent contemporary presence to the tree-lined New York City Avenue and a welcoming lobby entrance defined by warm tones and textures creating a peaceful transition away from the city streets.

Nearby subways include the 6/N/Q.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1790 3rd Ave have any available units?
1790 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1790 3rd Ave have?
Some of 1790 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1790 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1790 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1790 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1790 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1790 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1790 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1790 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1790 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1790 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1790 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1790 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1790 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1790 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1790 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
