Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy a large private outdoor patio off the living room of this beautiful one bedroom, conveniently located near the 86th Street subway station, shops, gyms, cafes and restaurants.



The apartment offers an open kitchen, ample closet space, recessed lighting and hardwood floors.



There is laundry in the building on the same floor as the apartment just across the hall.



Pets limited to one cat only.