Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

175 Payson Avenue

175 Payson Avenue · (212) 500-7004
Location

175 Payson Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Fabulous home steps Inwood Park! PRIVATE BALCONY! This condo features a ton of space, open kitchen w custom Wenge Wood cabinets, quartz Caesar stone countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances including built in microwave, dishwasher & vented hood;Featuring multiple exposures, large windows and a KING sized bedroom this is a truly special home. Only two apartments per landing. Apartment includes 2 storage units one in the basement and one on the same floor as the apartment!Constructed in 2007, the Inwood Hill Condominium is the only condo building in Inwood west of Broadway, and with only 12 units,. Laundry room downstairs. Free bike storage. Close by- two subway lines (A and 1), as well as numerous shops and restaurants, including a farmer's market on Saturdays. Inwood Hill Park is the last naturally wooded area of New York City

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Payson Avenue have any available units?
175 Payson Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Payson Avenue have?
Some of 175 Payson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Payson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
175 Payson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Payson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 175 Payson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 175 Payson Avenue offer parking?
No, 175 Payson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 175 Payson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Payson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Payson Avenue have a pool?
No, 175 Payson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 175 Payson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 175 Payson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Payson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Payson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
