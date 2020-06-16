175 Payson Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel bike storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

Fabulous home steps Inwood Park! PRIVATE BALCONY! This condo features a ton of space, open kitchen w custom Wenge Wood cabinets, quartz Caesar stone countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances including built in microwave, dishwasher & vented hood;Featuring multiple exposures, large windows and a KING sized bedroom this is a truly special home. Only two apartments per landing. Apartment includes 2 storage units one in the basement and one on the same floor as the apartment!Constructed in 2007, the Inwood Hill Condominium is the only condo building in Inwood west of Broadway, and with only 12 units,. Laundry room downstairs. Free bike storage. Close by- two subway lines (A and 1), as well as numerous shops and restaurants, including a farmer's market on Saturdays. Inwood Hill Park is the last naturally wooded area of New York City