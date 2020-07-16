175 Bleecker St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Sunny, prime Greenwich Village 1 bedroom !

** Available for August 1-15 move in



APARTMENT FEATURES:



~ Large, open Kitchen + Living and Dining Room. Enough room for a large sectional sofa + media center and 6 person dining table.

~ Hardwood Floors

~ Easy 2 flight walk-up

~ High Ceilings with 2 oversized Windows overlooking tree-lined Bleecker Street

~ Beautiful original details including a coiffured ceiling in the kitchen

~ South Facing-Tons of Natural Light

~ Kitchen with Full Size Appliances, including a dishwasher and Granite Countertops

~ Quiet, western facing bedroom with a window with room for a full size bed

~ Large closet in bedroom



BUILDING FEATURES



~ Secure Doors

~ Very Responsive Owner

~ On-site Super

~ Pets Allowed

~ Super Central Greenwich Village Location, bordering Soho, West Village and Noho

~ Blocks from Washington Square Park and NYU

~ Nearby Subway at West 4th Street B,D,F,M, A, C, E