175 Bleecker St

Amenities
Sunny, prime Greenwich Village 1 bedroom !
** Available for August 1-15 move in
APARTMENT FEATURES:
~ Large, open Kitchen + Living and Dining Room. Enough room for a large sectional sofa + media center and 6 person dining table.
~ Hardwood Floors
~ Easy 2 flight walk-up
~ High Ceilings with 2 oversized Windows overlooking tree-lined Bleecker Street
~ Beautiful original details including a coiffured ceiling in the kitchen
~ South Facing-Tons of Natural Light
~ Kitchen with Full Size Appliances, including a dishwasher and Granite Countertops
~ Quiet, western facing bedroom with a window with room for a full size bed
~ Large closet in bedroom
BUILDING FEATURES
~ Secure Doors
~ Very Responsive Owner
~ On-site Super
~ Pets Allowed
~ Super Central Greenwich Village Location, bordering Soho, West Village and Noho
~ Blocks from Washington Square Park and NYU
~ Nearby Subway at West 4th Street B,D,F,M, A, C, E