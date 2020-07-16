All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

175 Bleecker St

175 Bleecker Street · No Longer Available
Location

175 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Sunny, prime Greenwich Village 1 bedroom !
** Available for August 1-15 move in

APARTMENT FEATURES:

~ Large, open Kitchen + Living and Dining Room. Enough room for a large sectional sofa + media center and 6 person dining table.
~ Hardwood Floors
~ Easy 2 flight walk-up
~ High Ceilings with 2 oversized Windows overlooking tree-lined Bleecker Street
~ Beautiful original details including a coiffured ceiling in the kitchen
~ South Facing-Tons of Natural Light
~ Kitchen with Full Size Appliances, including a dishwasher and Granite Countertops
~ Quiet, western facing bedroom with a window with room for a full size bed
~ Large closet in bedroom

BUILDING FEATURES

~ Secure Doors
~ Very Responsive Owner
~ On-site Super
~ Pets Allowed
~ Super Central Greenwich Village Location, bordering Soho, West Village and Noho
~ Blocks from Washington Square Park and NYU
~ Nearby Subway at West 4th Street B,D,F,M, A, C, E

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Bleecker St have any available units?
175 Bleecker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Bleecker St have?
Some of 175 Bleecker St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Bleecker St currently offering any rent specials?
175 Bleecker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Bleecker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Bleecker St is pet friendly.
Does 175 Bleecker St offer parking?
No, 175 Bleecker St does not offer parking.
Does 175 Bleecker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Bleecker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Bleecker St have a pool?
No, 175 Bleecker St does not have a pool.
Does 175 Bleecker St have accessible units?
No, 175 Bleecker St does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Bleecker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Bleecker St has units with dishwashers.
