172 W 109th St

*Actual Photos of the Apartment*

*Video and Virtual Tour Available*



LOCATION: (Manhattan Valley) 109th St Between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues

TRAIN: 1, A, B, C (110th St. Stations)



Do you want...



*Heat, and hot water included in the rent!



-Coat Closet

-High Ceilings

-Hardwood Floors

-Tiled Bathroom with Bathtub

-Open Space Kitchen Design with White Appliances

-Full-size Bedroom with Closet and Overhead Storage

-Sunny Queen-size Bedroom with Closet and Overhead Storage



In a Pet-Friendly Building with Cameras...



-blocks from Central Park

-Surrounded by Laundromats

-blocks from Morningside Park



then contact me ASAP before they do. :-)



Looking for something different?



I can show you almost ANY apartment in NYC, regardless of the agent advertising it. Find something you like, send me the URL and let me set it up.