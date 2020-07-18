All apartments in New York
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:11 AM

172 W 109th St

172 West 109th Street · (917) 388-0550
Location

172 West 109th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Actual Photos of the Apartment*
*Video and Virtual Tour Available*

LOCATION: (Manhattan Valley) 109th St Between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues
TRAIN: 1, A, B, C (110th St. Stations)

Do you want...

*Heat, and hot water included in the rent!

-Coat Closet
-High Ceilings
-Hardwood Floors
-Tiled Bathroom with Bathtub
-Open Space Kitchen Design with White Appliances
-Full-size Bedroom with Closet and Overhead Storage
-Sunny Queen-size Bedroom with Closet and Overhead Storage

In a Pet-Friendly Building with Cameras...

-blocks from Central Park
-Surrounded by Laundromats
-blocks from Morningside Park

then contact me ASAP before they do. :-)

Looking for something different?

I can show you almost ANY apartment in NYC, regardless of the agent advertising it. Find something you like, send me the URL and let me set it up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 W 109th St have any available units?
172 W 109th St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 W 109th St have?
Some of 172 W 109th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 W 109th St currently offering any rent specials?
172 W 109th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 W 109th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 W 109th St is pet friendly.
Does 172 W 109th St offer parking?
No, 172 W 109th St does not offer parking.
Does 172 W 109th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 W 109th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 W 109th St have a pool?
No, 172 W 109th St does not have a pool.
Does 172 W 109th St have accessible units?
No, 172 W 109th St does not have accessible units.
Does 172 W 109th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 W 109th St does not have units with dishwashers.
