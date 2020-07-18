172 W 109th St

Amenities
LOCATION: (Manhattan Valley) 109th St Between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues
TRAIN: 1, A, B, C (110th St. Stations)
Do you want...
*Heat, and hot water included in the rent!
-Coat Closet
-High Ceilings
-Hardwood Floors
-Tiled Bathroom with Bathtub
-Open Space Kitchen Design with White Appliances
-Full-size Bedroom with Closet and Overhead Storage
-Sunny Queen-size Bedroom with Closet and Overhead Storage
In a Pet-Friendly Building with Cameras...
-blocks from Central Park
-Surrounded by Laundromats
-blocks from Morningside Park
