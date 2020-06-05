All apartments in New York
Find more places like 172 E 92nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
172 E 92nd St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

172 E 92nd St

172 East 92nd Street · (917) 310-3492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

172 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 Bedroom in Great Upper East Side Location
Kitchen with Eat at Counter top & room for bar stools
Lots of Cabinets & Closets for Storage

AVAILABLE FOR MAY 1st MOVE IN
Recently Updated Bathroom
Closets Closets Closets
Live in Super

TENANT OCCUPIED Shown by Open House Only

Located on 92nd between Lexington & Third Close to N,Q & 4,5,6

Sorry, NO PETS & no smoking allowed.

Contact us to Schedule Your Appointment and get Your Application in First.

I have exclusive access to a HUGE portfolio of the BEST PROPERTIES citywide and you can ask me about any other listing you see marketed on ANY OTHER WEBSITE (160 buildings/5,000 apartments)!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 E 92nd St have any available units?
172 E 92nd St has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 172 E 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
172 E 92nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 E 92nd St pet-friendly?
No, 172 E 92nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 172 E 92nd St offer parking?
No, 172 E 92nd St does not offer parking.
Does 172 E 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 E 92nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 E 92nd St have a pool?
No, 172 E 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 172 E 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 172 E 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 172 E 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 E 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 E 92nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 E 92nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 172 E 92nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity