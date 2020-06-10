All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:50 PM

171 West 80th Street

171 West 80th Street · (510) 375-1012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

171 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
No broker fee!

Welcome home to this recently renovated true 2 bedroom, located in a Landmarked building on the beautiful tree lined block of West 80th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues.

Enter into the large living area with plenty of space for living and dining. There is a separate kitchen with granite counter tops with under cabinet lighting, designer stainless appliances including a Bosch dishwasher and Summit gas stove. The bedrooms are of equal size and blasted with sunlight. Both bedrooms can accommodate Queen sized beds and have large closets. The windowed bathroom features a large rain shower head. You will find exposed brick and white oak floors throughout the home with no detail gone unnoticed in this renovation.

The building has gone through a complete renovation with a new video intercom system with key fob entry, new stairs and flooring, and the restoration of exposed brick in the hallways.

The location is unbeatable with the 1 train at 79th and Broadway, C and B trains at 81st/CPW, and plenty of amazing restaurants and stores within blocks including Zabar's for all of your groceries.

Welcome home to this newly gut renovated true 2 bedroom, located in a Landmarked building on the beautiful tree lined block of West 80th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues. Enter into the large living area with plenty of space for living and dining. There is a separate windowed kitchen with granite counter tops with under cabinet lighting, brand new designer stainless appliances including a Bosch dishwasher and Summit gas stove. The south facing bedrooms are of equal size and blasted with sunlight. Both bedrooms can accommodate Queen sized beds and have large closets. The windowed bathroom features a large rain shower head. You will find exposed brick and white oak floors throughout the home with no detail gone unnoticed in this renovation.

The building has gone through a complete renovation with a new video intercom system with key fob entry, new stairs and flooring, and the restoration of exposed brick in the hallways.

The location is unbeatable with the 1 train at 79th and Broadway, C and B trains at 81st/CPW, and plenty of amazing restaurants and stores within blocks including Zabar's for all of your groceries.

Leases must be 15-17 months in length.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 West 80th Street have any available units?
171 West 80th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 West 80th Street have?
Some of 171 West 80th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 West 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
171 West 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 West 80th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 West 80th Street is pet friendly.
Does 171 West 80th Street offer parking?
No, 171 West 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 171 West 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 West 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 West 80th Street have a pool?
No, 171 West 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 171 West 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 171 West 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 171 West 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 West 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
