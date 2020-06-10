171 West 80th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

No broker fee!



Welcome home to this recently renovated true 2 bedroom, located in a Landmarked building on the beautiful tree lined block of West 80th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues.



Enter into the large living area with plenty of space for living and dining. There is a separate kitchen with granite counter tops with under cabinet lighting, designer stainless appliances including a Bosch dishwasher and Summit gas stove. The bedrooms are of equal size and blasted with sunlight. Both bedrooms can accommodate Queen sized beds and have large closets. The windowed bathroom features a large rain shower head. You will find exposed brick and white oak floors throughout the home with no detail gone unnoticed in this renovation.



The building has gone through a complete renovation with a new video intercom system with key fob entry, new stairs and flooring, and the restoration of exposed brick in the hallways.



The location is unbeatable with the 1 train at 79th and Broadway, C and B trains at 81st/CPW, and plenty of amazing restaurants and stores within blocks including Zabar's for all of your groceries.



Pets are case by case.,Welcome home to this newly gut renovated true 2 bedroom, located in a Landmarked building on the beautiful tree lined block of West 80th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues. Enter into the large living area with plenty of space for living and dining. There is a separate windowed kitchen with granite counter tops with under cabinet lighting, brand new designer stainless appliances including a Bosch dishwasher and Summit gas stove. The south facing bedrooms are of equal size and blasted with sunlight. Both bedrooms can accommodate Queen sized beds and have large closets. The windowed bathroom features a large rain shower head. You will find exposed brick and white oak floors throughout the home with no detail gone unnoticed in this renovation.



The building has gone through a complete renovation with a new video intercom system with key fob entry, new stairs and flooring, and the restoration of exposed brick in the hallways.



The location is unbeatable with the 1 train at 79th and Broadway, C and B trains at 81st/CPW, and plenty of amazing restaurants and stores within blocks including Zabar's for all of your groceries.



Leases must be 15-17 months in length.