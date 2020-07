Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated studio apartment in a fully renovated building. The apartment features an all new kitchen and bath, gorgeous hardwood floors, and great light. Just down the block whole foods and endless dining and entertainment options! Great location, a short walk to the 86th Street express station for the 4/5/6 train lines. Owner managed building with live in super, guarantors OK and pets OK.2 Months Free on 12 Month LeaseGross: $2,499Can pay net monthly