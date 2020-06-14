All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

170 East 88th Street

170 East 88th Street · (917) 846-3942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
As you enter this one-of-a-kind Upper East Side loft home, it will greet you with natural lighting throughout. The soaring high loft ceilings, wall of floor-to-ceiling oversized windows, and a 17ft gallery wall boldly welcome you into this bright, spacious, elegantly designed, duplex convertible two bedroom home with 1.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan on the main level is perfect for entertaining or relaxing by the wood burning fireplace. Filled with character, the 29' living room greets you with charm, a balcony right off the living room, a glamorous redesigned powder room featuring a Neo-Metro stainless steel pedestal sink, Murano glass lighting, and accented decorator wallpaper, recessed lighting and ceiling fan, and an exposed brick gallery wall, ideal for the art enthusiast! The stunning home has been redesigned exceptionally with beautiful maple hardwood flooring in espresso, custom fabric motorized blackout shades and designer wallpapers. Custom cherry cabinetry extends throughout the eat-in-kitchen around an island with seating, granite countertops, built-in home bar, Murano glass drop lighting, a garbage disposal, smoked mirror backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and top-of-the-line appliances. A dramatic spiral staircase leads you from the main level of this magnificent duplex to the second level, which overlooks the grand living room. A large, lofted, open space with mirrors and custom cabinetry can be used as a study / office, den, or extra guest space. The enormous, light-infused, south facing, serene master suite boasts a mirrored wall, a built-in vanity desk and extra storage cabinetry, wall-to-wall custom carpeting, a deluxe oversized walk-in closet, and a private balcony that overlooks the garden. Window treatments are custom fabric blackout drapes and shades. A large and impressive, luxurious en-suite master bathroom in Italian marble features custom mirrored cabinetry, a Thermo Masseur Soaking Tub, and a Toto toilet. Approximate SF= 1,250. The building, recently renovated with a redesigned entryway, elevator, and hallways, has a live-in super, laundry room, and audio/video security. Sublets and pets are both allowed with board approval. Centrally located on the Upper East Side, the building is moments away from Central Park, the 4, 5, 6 and Q subway trains, two Equinox locations, and Whole Foods! In the heart of the Upper East Side, the home is surrounded by some of Manhattan's finest restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 East 88th Street have any available units?
170 East 88th Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 East 88th Street have?
Some of 170 East 88th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 East 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 170 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 170 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 East 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 170 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 170 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 East 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
