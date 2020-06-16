17 Convent Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym bike storage

17 Convent is a brand new boutique building situated a very short walk from the express 125th street station and convenient to all the new and old Harlem has to offer. Brand new one bed with lofty high ceilings, hardwood floors , floor to ceiling windows and custom designed open kitchen with Fisher/Paykel appliances. Lots of wall space for art or mirrors and a wide living room, enough to house a dining table and chairs. Off this main living space is a balcony. There is a massive vented washer dryer for your convenience.

Separate bedroom has a nice big window looking out onto a tree lined street. Nice soaking tub in the bathroom with dual shower head.

Located in the Factory District, this building has a gym with Peloton equipment, a bike room, lounge area and virtual doorman, all included in the rent.