Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

17 Convent Avenue

17 Convent Ave · (646) 679-4062
Location

17 Convent Ave, New York, NY 10027
Manhattanville

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
bike storage
17 Convent is a brand new boutique building situated a very short walk from the express 125th street station and convenient to all the new and old Harlem has to offer. Brand new one bed with lofty high ceilings, hardwood floors , floor to ceiling windows and custom designed open kitchen with Fisher/Paykel appliances. Lots of wall space for art or mirrors and a wide living room, enough to house a dining table and chairs. Off this main living space is a balcony. There is a massive vented washer dryer for your convenience.
Separate bedroom has a nice big window looking out onto a tree lined street. Nice soaking tub in the bathroom with dual shower head.
Located in the Factory District, this building has a gym with Peloton equipment, a bike room, lounge area and virtual doorman, all included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Convent Avenue have any available units?
17 Convent Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Convent Avenue have?
Some of 17 Convent Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Convent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17 Convent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Convent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17 Convent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 17 Convent Avenue offer parking?
No, 17 Convent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17 Convent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Convent Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Convent Avenue have a pool?
No, 17 Convent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17 Convent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17 Convent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Convent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Convent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
