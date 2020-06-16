All apartments in New York
Find more places like 169 W 76th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
169 W 76th St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

169 W 76th St

169 West 76th Street · (917) 310-3492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

169 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic Studio with Floor to Ceiling Windows
in Upper West Side Brownstone!
Private Balcony with Personal View of the City
High Ceilings, Exposed Brick & Separate Kitchen area.
Recently renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter tops & Marble Bathroom

Located at Amsterdam & 76th Street moments from Central Park, Great Nightlife, Levain's Bakery plus Wonderful Restaurants & Easy Transportation.
A few Blocks from 1, 2, 3 Trains & B, C Lines. Also near the Mx79 Crosstown Shuttle Bus. Getting around could not be easier or quicker!

Sorry, NO PETS & no smoking allowed.

Contact us to Schedule Your Appointment and get Your Application in First.

I have exclusive access to a HUGE portfolio of the BEST PROPERTIES citywide and you can ask me about any other listing you see marketed on ANY OTHER WEBSITE (160 buildings/5,000 apartments)!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 W 76th St have any available units?
169 W 76th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 169 W 76th St currently offering any rent specials?
169 W 76th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 W 76th St pet-friendly?
No, 169 W 76th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 169 W 76th St offer parking?
No, 169 W 76th St does not offer parking.
Does 169 W 76th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 W 76th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 W 76th St have a pool?
No, 169 W 76th St does not have a pool.
Does 169 W 76th St have accessible units?
No, 169 W 76th St does not have accessible units.
Does 169 W 76th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 W 76th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 W 76th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 W 76th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 169 W 76th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity