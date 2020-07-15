168 West 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Spacious second floor true 2 bedroom with in unit washer/dryer in a classic pre-war west village building. Walk up one easy flight, this apartment features a recently updated windowed kitchen with full size white appliances, premium hardwood cabinetry, dishwasher and in unit washer/dryer. There is enough room in the kitchen for a breakfast bar or table for two. The hallway from the kitchen leads down to a separate living room with beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings. Off the living room is one king size bedroom with a giant closet and overhead storage which can easily fit all your bedroom furniture and a second queen size bedroom with large closet, extra storage and enough room for a dresser. Only a half block from the A/C/E/B/D/F/M trains at West 4 Street and 1 block from the 1 subway line. A must see in the West Village. Sorry, no pets.