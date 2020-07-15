All apartments in New York
168 West 4th Street
168 West 4th Street

168 West 4th Street · (973) 449-1593
Location

168 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious second floor true 2 bedroom with in unit washer/dryer in a classic pre-war west village building. Walk up one easy flight, this apartment features a recently updated windowed kitchen with full size white appliances, premium hardwood cabinetry, dishwasher and in unit washer/dryer. There is enough room in the kitchen for a breakfast bar or table for two. The hallway from the kitchen leads down to a separate living room with beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings. Off the living room is one king size bedroom with a giant closet and overhead storage which can easily fit all your bedroom furniture and a second queen size bedroom with large closet, extra storage and enough room for a dresser. Only a half block from the A/C/E/B/D/F/M trains at West 4 Street and 1 block from the 1 subway line. A must see in the West Village. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 West 4th Street have any available units?
168 West 4th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 West 4th Street have?
Some of 168 West 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
168 West 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 168 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 168 West 4th Street offer parking?
No, 168 West 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 168 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 West 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 168 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 168 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 168 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 168 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 West 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
