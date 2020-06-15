166 3rd Ave 15

Amenities
Sun Blasted 4BR/4BA in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 229672
Available Immediately~Union Square
*1 MONTH BROKER FEE
This is an amazing and sprawling 4BR/4BA with doorman just off Union Square. The apartment is the product of two units that were combined and will be in absolute mint condition for its first resident. The apartment will feature condo quality finishes that you would expect, such as beautiful dark stained hardwood floors, caesarstone kitchen countertops adjacent full sized stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, modern harward, and more.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229672
