New York, NY
166 3rd Ave 15
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

166 3rd Ave 15

166 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

166 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Amenities

Sun Blasted 4BR/4BA in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 229672

Available Immediately~Union Square

*1 MONTH BROKER FEE

This is an amazing and sprawling 4BR/4BA with doorman just off Union Square. The apartment is the product of two units that were combined and will be in absolute mint condition for its first resident. The apartment will feature condo quality finishes that you would expect, such as beautiful dark stained hardwood floors, caesarstone kitchen countertops adjacent full sized stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, modern harward, and more.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229672
Property Id 229672

(RLNE5590223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 3rd Ave 15 have any available units?
166 3rd Ave 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 3rd Ave 15 have?
Some of 166 3rd Ave 15's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 3rd Ave 15 currently offering any rent specials?
166 3rd Ave 15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 3rd Ave 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 3rd Ave 15 is pet friendly.
Does 166 3rd Ave 15 offer parking?
No, 166 3rd Ave 15 does not offer parking.
Does 166 3rd Ave 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 3rd Ave 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 3rd Ave 15 have a pool?
No, 166 3rd Ave 15 does not have a pool.
Does 166 3rd Ave 15 have accessible units?
No, 166 3rd Ave 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 166 3rd Ave 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 3rd Ave 15 has units with dishwashers.
