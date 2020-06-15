166 3rd Ave 15

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

Sun Blasted 4BR/4BA in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 229672



Available Immediately~Union Square



*1 MONTH BROKER FEE



This is an amazing and sprawling 4BR/4BA with doorman just off Union Square. The apartment is the product of two units that were combined and will be in absolute mint condition for its first resident. The apartment will feature condo quality finishes that you would expect, such as beautiful dark stained hardwood floors, caesarstone kitchen countertops adjacent full sized stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, modern harward, and more.



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

