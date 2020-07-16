All apartments in New York
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:18 PM

164 East 91st Street

164 E 91st St · (214) 284-1382
Location

164 E 91st St, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$18,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** Carnegie Hill Townhouse ** Duplex 4BD/4BA Townhouse with Eat-In Chef's Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors, Generous Closet Space and Overhead Storage, Private Roof Deck and Courtyard with Koi Pond, Pet-Friendly, and Washer/Dryer In-Unit **

Welcome home to your spectacular townhouse! 164 East 91st Street is a vast single family townhouse with two private outdoor spaces. A classical limestone exterior and an airy modern interior. Enter this historically restored house and you're immediately welcomed by a spacious, open layout that is perfect for entertaining with direct access to the two tiered lively garden with a Koi pond.

The parlor floor boasts incredible 14' ceilings, a full bath, living and dining with wood-burning fireplace, tall French doors opening up to a balcony with staircase down to the garden. A large windowed eat-in chef's kitchen is perfect for preparing meals and eat-in breakfast with floor to ceiling cabinetry for storage. What sets this house apart from others is its unusual depth allowing for two en-suite baths per floor.

The second floor offers an oversized master suite with wood-burning fireplace, dressing hall and his and hers master bath with double vanity, shower and private commode. Second, third and fourth bedrooms have en-suite baths, good closet space and lots of light. As if that isn't enough, the entire house is zoned for central air and heat, monitored security and video intercom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 East 91st Street have any available units?
164 East 91st Street has a unit available for $18,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 East 91st Street have?
Some of 164 East 91st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 East 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
164 East 91st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 East 91st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 East 91st Street is pet friendly.
Does 164 East 91st Street offer parking?
No, 164 East 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 164 East 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 East 91st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 East 91st Street have a pool?
No, 164 East 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 164 East 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 164 East 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 164 East 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 East 91st Street has units with dishwashers.
