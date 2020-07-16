Amenities

** Carnegie Hill Townhouse ** Duplex 4BD/4BA Townhouse with Eat-In Chef's Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors, Generous Closet Space and Overhead Storage, Private Roof Deck and Courtyard with Koi Pond, Pet-Friendly, and Washer/Dryer In-Unit **



Welcome home to your spectacular townhouse! 164 East 91st Street is a vast single family townhouse with two private outdoor spaces. A classical limestone exterior and an airy modern interior. Enter this historically restored house and you're immediately welcomed by a spacious, open layout that is perfect for entertaining with direct access to the two tiered lively garden with a Koi pond.



The parlor floor boasts incredible 14' ceilings, a full bath, living and dining with wood-burning fireplace, tall French doors opening up to a balcony with staircase down to the garden. A large windowed eat-in chef's kitchen is perfect for preparing meals and eat-in breakfast with floor to ceiling cabinetry for storage. What sets this house apart from others is its unusual depth allowing for two en-suite baths per floor.



The second floor offers an oversized master suite with wood-burning fireplace, dressing hall and his and hers master bath with double vanity, shower and private commode. Second, third and fourth bedrooms have en-suite baths, good closet space and lots of light. As if that isn't enough, the entire house is zoned for central air and heat, monitored security and video intercom.