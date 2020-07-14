All apartments in New York
163 West 10th Street

163 West 10th Street · (917) 407-0480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

163 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2RW · Avail. now

$3,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Month OP! Located on charming West 10th Street this residence offers the epitome of Village living! Entering the apartment the first thing you will notice is the large living room with exposed brick wall and decorative fireplace. The sun-splashed bedroom that fits a queen sized bed with other furniture. Other features include beautiful original wide plank knotty pine floors, pre-installed through wall air A/C and ceiling fans. Transportation close by includes the 1,2,3,F,B,D,A,C,E,L and path trains. Pets and guarantors welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 West 10th Street have any available units?
163 West 10th Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 West 10th Street have?
Some of 163 West 10th Street's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
163 West 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 West 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 163 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 163 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 163 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 163 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 163 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 163 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 163 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
