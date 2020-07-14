163 West 10th Street

Amenities

1 Month OP! Located on charming West 10th Street this residence offers the epitome of Village living! Entering the apartment the first thing you will notice is the large living room with exposed brick wall and decorative fireplace. The sun-splashed bedroom that fits a queen sized bed with other furniture. Other features include beautiful original wide plank knotty pine floors, pre-installed through wall air A/C and ceiling fans. Transportation close by includes the 1,2,3,F,B,D,A,C,E,L and path trains. Pets and guarantors welcome!