160 Wooster Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman lobby

Located at the intersection of SOHO - just south of Greenwich Village - in a classic, full-service boutique-scaled condominium, this 2-bedroom/ 2-bathroom home is bathed in Northern light all day long through over-sized windows and soaring 10' 6" ceilings. An expansive living/dining room is adjacent to the open Valcucine kitchen featuring Almada stone countertops, a 36" Subzero fridge, five-burner Miele range, Franke in-sink disposal, and Bosch dishwasher.



The Master Suite with its large custom walk-in closet features a gracious en suite bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower and a dreamy soaking tub. Private storage, custom California closets, individual thermostatically controlled HVAC system, CAT 5 wiring, built-in surround speakers in the living room, and a brand new Samsung washer/dryer are added bonuses.



Built in 2004,160 Wooster is a chic condominium with a mere 15 units on eight floors in the heart of SoHo. A maximum of 3 units on each floor provides privacy and space. Amenities include a full-time doorman, a Benjamin Noriega-Ortiz designed lobby, and a large common fully landscaped roof terrace...all within moments of the best shopping, restaurants, and all transportation only found in Soho, Downtown's magical, height-restricted neighborhood. (Professional images to follow once access is possible)