All apartments in New York
Find more places like 160 Wooster Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
160 Wooster Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

160 Wooster Street

160 Wooster St · (646) 375-1932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

160 Wooster St, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
lobby
Located at the intersection of SOHO - just south of Greenwich Village - in a classic, full-service boutique-scaled condominium, this 2-bedroom/ 2-bathroom home is bathed in Northern light all day long through over-sized windows and soaring 10' 6" ceilings. An expansive living/dining room is adjacent to the open Valcucine kitchen featuring Almada stone countertops, a 36" Subzero fridge, five-burner Miele range, Franke in-sink disposal, and Bosch dishwasher.

The Master Suite with its large custom walk-in closet features a gracious en suite bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower and a dreamy soaking tub. Private storage, custom California closets, individual thermostatically controlled HVAC system, CAT 5 wiring, built-in surround speakers in the living room, and a brand new Samsung washer/dryer are added bonuses.

Built in 2004,160 Wooster is a chic condominium with a mere 15 units on eight floors in the heart of SoHo. A maximum of 3 units on each floor provides privacy and space. Amenities include a full-time doorman, a Benjamin Noriega-Ortiz designed lobby, and a large common fully landscaped roof terrace...all within moments of the best shopping, restaurants, and all transportation only found in Soho, Downtown's magical, height-restricted neighborhood. (Professional images to follow once access is possible)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Wooster Street have any available units?
160 Wooster Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Wooster Street have?
Some of 160 Wooster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Wooster Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 Wooster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Wooster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Wooster Street is pet friendly.
Does 160 Wooster Street offer parking?
No, 160 Wooster Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 Wooster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Wooster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Wooster Street have a pool?
No, 160 Wooster Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 Wooster Street have accessible units?
No, 160 Wooster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Wooster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Wooster Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 160 Wooster Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity