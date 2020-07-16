160 W 55th St B11

Amenities

This is a massive 5BR/3BA with almost 3,500 square feet of grand, brand new, fully renovated space. No detail has been overlooked in the luxurious full Astor style renovation, completely updated from top to bottom. All new electrical, new over sized white marble kitchen, beautiful 1920's hardwood floors, custom recessed lighting, and grand chandeliers. The Western and Northern exposure hosts stunning views of 7th Avenue and West 55th Street, with tons of natural light, and afternoon sunshine.



Located in a 24/7 doorman building and conveniently near Central Park, restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

