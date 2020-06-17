16 West 95th Street

Amenities

Video tour is available for this listing. Email me for the link and stay safe at home. This is a must see! Spacious one bedroom in a lovely townhouse half a block from Central Park. It gets great light and overlooks the quiet tree-lined street. The apartment has a great layout with 3 large closets, a queen-sized bedroom, spacious living room, and a separate kitchen. Convenient to the B&C trains, the 96th Street crosstown bus, and the 1/2/3 trains. Plus right by Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, lots of great restaurants, and more.