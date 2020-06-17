All apartments in New York
Find more places like 16 West 95th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
16 West 95th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:02 PM

16 West 95th Street

16 West 95th Street · (646) 430-5580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16 West 95th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Video tour is available for this listing. Email me for the link and stay safe at home. This is a must see! Spacious one bedroom in a lovely townhouse half a block from Central Park. It gets great light and overlooks the quiet tree-lined street. The apartment has a great layout with 3 large closets, a queen-sized bedroom, spacious living room, and a separate kitchen. Convenient to the B&C trains, the 96th Street crosstown bus, and the 1/2/3 trains. Plus right by Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, lots of great restaurants, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 West 95th Street have any available units?
16 West 95th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 16 West 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 West 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 West 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 West 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 16 West 95th Street offer parking?
No, 16 West 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 West 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 West 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 West 95th Street have a pool?
No, 16 West 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 West 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 16 West 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 West 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 West 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 West 95th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 West 95th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16 West 95th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity