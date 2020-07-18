16 West 82nd Street

Amenities

*Actual Photos*Large Convertible-2 on W 82nd St*Available for August 1st is this huge, duplex one bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment located right off of Central Park! The apartment features a spacious upstairs area with exposed brick walls and a wood burning fireplace. There are several large closets. It has a brand new kitchen with top of the line GE appliances and a dishwasher. Downstairs is a huge bedroom area that will accommodate any size of bed! There's a huge closet and a half bathroom! This apartment could work beautifully as a convertible two bedroom, as well! Located right off of Central Park and just steps from the Museum of Natural History, restaurants, bars, Whole Foods, Zabar's and the B, C and 1 trains!