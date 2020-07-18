All apartments in New York
16 West 82nd Street
16 West 82nd Street

16 West 82nd Street · (214) 725-9158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 West 82nd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Actual Photos*Large Convertible-2 on W 82nd St*Available for August 1st is this huge, duplex one bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment located right off of Central Park! The apartment features a spacious upstairs area with exposed brick walls and a wood burning fireplace. There are several large closets. It has a brand new kitchen with top of the line GE appliances and a dishwasher. Downstairs is a huge bedroom area that will accommodate any size of bed! There's a huge closet and a half bathroom! This apartment could work beautifully as a convertible two bedroom, as well! Located right off of Central Park and just steps from the Museum of Natural History, restaurants, bars, Whole Foods, Zabar's and the B, C and 1 trains!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 West 82nd Street have any available units?
16 West 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 16 West 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 West 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 West 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 West 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 16 West 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 16 West 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 West 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 West 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 West 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 16 West 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 West 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 16 West 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 West 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 West 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 West 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 West 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
