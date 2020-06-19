16 West 16th Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly doorman on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy Empire State Building views from this bright and cheerful studio apartment.Very special & rarely available floor plan on a high floor at 16 W 16th St. The apartment is offered furnished but unfurnished rental will be considered. The Chelsea Lane, one of Flatiron's most sought after buildings, has a 24 hour doorman, live-in super and on site managing agent. Fully staffed with handymen and porters, the building offers a laundry room and garage. Conveniently located near Union Square Farmers Market, lower Fifth Avenue/Flatiron shopping district and all major public transportation! Board interview required. The building does not allow dogs for renters. No guarantors.