Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:25 PM

16 West 16th Street

16 West 16th Street · (212) 444-7881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 14DN · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy Empire State Building views from this bright and cheerful studio apartment.Very special & rarely available floor plan on a high floor at 16 W 16th St. The apartment is offered furnished but unfurnished rental will be considered. The Chelsea Lane, one of Flatiron's most sought after buildings, has a 24 hour doorman, live-in super and on site managing agent. Fully staffed with handymen and porters, the building offers a laundry room and garage. Conveniently located near Union Square Farmers Market, lower Fifth Avenue/Flatiron shopping district and all major public transportation! Board interview required. The building does not allow dogs for renters. No guarantors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16 West 16th Street have any available units?
16 West 16th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 West 16th Street have?
Some of 16 West 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 16 West 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 16 West 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 16 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 16 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 16 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

