Gorgeous Retreat in Central Harlem! This sophisticated 3 Bedroom apartment has its own private entrance from the ground floor. The unit comfortably sleeps 7. The master bedroom has a plush California king bed. This bedroom also has a huge closet perfect for hanging or storing all of your seasonal clothing. The adjacent bedroom has a comfy queen-size bed and a large closet. From both bedrooms, you're able to enjoy the beautiful outdoor space. The 3rd bedroom has a full-size bed. Although it does not have a closet inside the bedroom there is one located right outside the room in addition to two other spacious hallway closets including one which is a walk-in closet. The beautiful hardwood floors add to the light and airy feel of the apartment. The beautiful open kitchen boasts lots of cabinet and counter space as well as numerous kitchen appliances; making this excellent to cook meals for the whole family or guests and entertain at the same time with the spacious living room featuring two comfortable sofas. With a beautiful white lacquer dining table with seating for 6, you're able to enjoy nice meals with the whole group. All bedrooms and the living room come with flat-screen cable TV and wireless internet making this the perfect place to enjoy for work or pleasure. Conveniently located near some of the city's most historic and culturally relevant attractions. A few walks from Central Park North. Blocks from historical jazz spots like the Cotton Club and Apollo theater. Walking distance to unique shops like Carol's daughter and Trunk Show Designer Consignment. Access to numerous delicious restaurants including Red Rooster Harlem, and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Easy access to the rest of the city. Two blocks from the local 6 train or catch the express 4 and 5 trains at 125th and Lexington Ave.Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by owner