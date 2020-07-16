All apartments in New York
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

156 West 22nd Street

156 West 22nd Street · (917) 251-4679
Location

156 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Rare 1200sqft Floor-through Prime Chelsea LOFT!!! On West 22nd Street where master painter Willem De Kooning used to have his Studio!!! Perfect for entertaining.
Renovated chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and DISHWASHER.
The large kitchen opens into the living space, adding great ease for entertaining.
Separate laundry room with WASHER and DRYER!
All Stone Spa-like bathroom with walk-in shower and rainwater shower head
The large open space has a separate platform area perfect for a studio or separate sleeping area
High tin ceilings
Tons of storage
Giant walk-in closet
5min from Trader Joes, Whole Food, Fairway
Close to 1,F,M, A,C,E Train and Path Train
Live in the vibrant Chelsea, one of the hottest neighborhood in Manhattan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 West 22nd Street have any available units?
156 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 156 West 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
156 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 156 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 156 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 156 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 156 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 West 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 156 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 156 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 156 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 156 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 West 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
