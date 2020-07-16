156 West 22nd Street

Amenities
Rare 1200sqft Floor-through Prime Chelsea LOFT!!! On West 22nd Street where master painter Willem De Kooning used to have his Studio!!! Perfect for entertaining.
Renovated chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and DISHWASHER.
The large kitchen opens into the living space, adding great ease for entertaining.
Separate laundry room with WASHER and DRYER!
All Stone Spa-like bathroom with walk-in shower and rainwater shower head
The large open space has a separate platform area perfect for a studio or separate sleeping area
High tin ceilings
Tons of storage
Giant walk-in closet
5min from Trader Joes, Whole Food, Fairway
Close to 1,F,M, A,C,E Train and Path Train
Live in the vibrant Chelsea, one of the hottest neighborhood in Manhattan