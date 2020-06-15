All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

152 Columbus Avenue

152 Columbus Avenue · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4N · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing, NO FEE, Real 1 Bedroom in the heart of the Upper West Side with Washer and Dryer!Apartment features a generous bedrooms and living room as well a kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, washer and dryer, microwave and granite countertops.This wonderfully maintained building includes a video intercom system and live-in super. Moments away from the 1 train at 66th, express 2/3 train on 72nd and the B/C train on 70th as well as Trader Joes, Lincoln Center, and Central Park.Call now this apartment will not last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
152 Columbus Avenue has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 152 Columbus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
152 Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 152 Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 152 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 152 Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 152 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Columbus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 152 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 152 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 152 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Columbus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
