152 Columbus Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Amazing, NO FEE, Real 1 Bedroom in the heart of the Upper West Side with Washer and Dryer!Apartment features a generous bedrooms and living room as well a kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, washer and dryer, microwave and granite countertops.This wonderfully maintained building includes a video intercom system and live-in super. Moments away from the 1 train at 66th, express 2/3 train on 72nd and the B/C train on 70th as well as Trader Joes, Lincoln Center, and Central Park.Call now this apartment will not last!!!