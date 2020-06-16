151 West 74th Street

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE, Streamlined Co-op Approval! Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath with in-home Washer/Dryer and pre-war finishes. Large, windowed kitchen with plenty of cabinets, storage & pantry space. The north-facing living/dining room includes separate dining area with pleasant brownstone garden views. Hardwood floors and custom closets in the bedrooms; windowed, tiled bathroom with tub/shower. Well-maintained co-op with serene roof deck, live-in super, as well as laundry and play area for little ones in the basement. Located in the sweet spot of the UWS; super convenient to Central Park and express 2/3 trains are a few blocks away, as are the B/C trains on Central Park West. Co-op sublet approval required (allow 2-3 weeks) and 1 year-lease with option to renew for another year preferred.