Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

151 West 74th Street

151 West 74th Street · (646) 285-8197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 West 74th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$4,998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO BROKER FEE, Streamlined Co-op Approval! Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath with in-home Washer/Dryer and pre-war finishes. Large, windowed kitchen with plenty of cabinets, storage & pantry space. The north-facing living/dining room includes separate dining area with pleasant brownstone garden views. Hardwood floors and custom closets in the bedrooms; windowed, tiled bathroom with tub/shower. Well-maintained co-op with serene roof deck, live-in super, as well as laundry and play area for little ones in the basement. Located in the sweet spot of the UWS; super convenient to Central Park and express 2/3 trains are a few blocks away, as are the B/C trains on Central Park West. Co-op sublet approval required (allow 2-3 weeks) and 1 year-lease with option to renew for another year preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 West 74th Street have any available units?
151 West 74th Street has a unit available for $4,998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 West 74th Street have?
Some of 151 West 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 West 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 West 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 151 West 74th Street offer parking?
No, 151 West 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 West 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 151 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 151 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 West 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
