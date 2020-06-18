All apartments in New York
151 west 16th street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:09 PM

151 west 16th street

151 West 16th Street · (212) 470-5672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Chelsea 2 Bedroom - Gut - Renovations Immaculate spacious two bedroom nestled in an elevator & laundry building, on a quaint tree lined street in Flatiron/Chelsea neighborhood. Apartment features elegant herring hardwood floors, high ceilings, baseboard molding, top of the line stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave) in kitchen with breakfast bar, two king/queen size bedrooms with custom built closets, marble bath with soaking tub and glass-door shower. This lovely home has it all and much more Inquire now to set up your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 west 16th street have any available units?
151 west 16th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 west 16th street have?
Some of 151 west 16th street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 west 16th street currently offering any rent specials?
151 west 16th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 west 16th street pet-friendly?
No, 151 west 16th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 151 west 16th street offer parking?
No, 151 west 16th street does not offer parking.
Does 151 west 16th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 west 16th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 west 16th street have a pool?
No, 151 west 16th street does not have a pool.
Does 151 west 16th street have accessible units?
No, 151 west 16th street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 west 16th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 west 16th street has units with dishwashers.
