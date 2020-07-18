All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:12 AM

150 W 51ST ST.

150 West 51st Street · (917) 822-5052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
media room
valet service
RENOVATED FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM IN HEART OF MIDTOWNUnique sleek one bedroom with a home office. This high floor bright offers open views featuring a granite kitchen, pantry, large bedroom, dressing room plus one and a half baths. Sophisticated residence for those with discerning taste. APARTMENT FEATURES: Dinning Area: Granite Kitchen Island with 2 Black Leather Bar Stools Kitchen: Renovated with White Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops plus White Appliances Bathroom: Marble with Marble Vanity and Glass Frame less Shower DoorsUtilities - $300/month - Package Includes: -High Speed Wireless Internet -High Definition Cable Television -Local Telephone Service -Electricity (capped at $125/month) Processing Fee: $250 Final Move Out Cleaning: $250 Hotel Taxes charged on any rental less than 6 months. Maid Service is available. BUILDING AMENITIES: -Fitness Room: 21st Floor -Laundry Room: Concourse Level -Maid & Valet Service: Lobby Area -Rooftop Terrace: 21st Floor Appointed with Lounge Chairs and Tables -Private Storage Room: Avail For A Fee BUILDING POLICIES: -Minimum Lease Term: 1 Month -Maximum Lease Term: None -Pied-A-Terr's allowed -Sublets Allowed -No Pets Allowed Right in the heart of Midtown West and Close To All Transportation Including NYC Subways (A, C, E, N, R, & 1 Trains) Just A Few Blocks Away: -NYC's Newly Revamped Theater District & Times Square -The best Restaurants in Town in Hell's Kitchen -Amazing Shopping at Columbus Circle -Great Entertainment at Lincoln Center -Enjoy the Beauty of Central Park. -Blocks away from Rockefeller Center -The Legendary Shopping of NYC's 5th Avenue

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 W 51ST ST. have any available units?
150 W 51ST ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 W 51ST ST. have?
Some of 150 W 51ST ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 W 51ST ST. currently offering any rent specials?
150 W 51ST ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 W 51ST ST. pet-friendly?
No, 150 W 51ST ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 W 51ST ST. offer parking?
No, 150 W 51ST ST. does not offer parking.
Does 150 W 51ST ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 W 51ST ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 W 51ST ST. have a pool?
No, 150 W 51ST ST. does not have a pool.
Does 150 W 51ST ST. have accessible units?
No, 150 W 51ST ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 W 51ST ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 W 51ST ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
