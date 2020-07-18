150 W 51ST ST.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry internet access lobby media room valet service

RENOVATED FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM IN HEART OF MIDTOWNUnique sleek one bedroom with a home office. This high floor bright offers open views featuring a granite kitchen, pantry, large bedroom, dressing room plus one and a half baths. Sophisticated residence for those with discerning taste. APARTMENT FEATURES: Dinning Area: Granite Kitchen Island with 2 Black Leather Bar Stools Kitchen: Renovated with White Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops plus White Appliances Bathroom: Marble with Marble Vanity and Glass Frame less Shower DoorsUtilities - $300/month - Package Includes: -High Speed Wireless Internet -High Definition Cable Television -Local Telephone Service -Electricity (capped at $125/month) Processing Fee: $250 Final Move Out Cleaning: $250 Hotel Taxes charged on any rental less than 6 months. Maid Service is available. BUILDING AMENITIES: -Fitness Room: 21st Floor -Laundry Room: Concourse Level -Maid & Valet Service: Lobby Area -Rooftop Terrace: 21st Floor Appointed with Lounge Chairs and Tables -Private Storage Room: Avail For A Fee BUILDING POLICIES: -Minimum Lease Term: 1 Month -Maximum Lease Term: None -Pied-A-Terr's allowed -Sublets Allowed -No Pets Allowed Right in the heart of Midtown West and Close To All Transportation Including NYC Subways (A, C, E, N, R, & 1 Trains) Just A Few Blocks Away: -NYC's Newly Revamped Theater District & Times Square -The best Restaurants in Town in Hell's Kitchen -Amazing Shopping at Columbus Circle -Great Entertainment at Lincoln Center -Enjoy the Beauty of Central Park. -Blocks away from Rockefeller Center -The Legendary Shopping of NYC's 5th Avenue