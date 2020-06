Amenities

STUNNING DEAL ; STUNNING CONVERTIBLE 2 BEDROOM WITH * WALL ALREADY UP FOOTSTEPS FROM GRAND CENTRAL IN LUXURY DOORMAN BUILDING FEATURING CITY VIEWS!! The best deal in Murray hill. Apartment features NATURAL LIGHT FROM ALL WINDOWS IN UNIT, ABUNDANCE OF CLOSET SPACE, PLUS A FREE GYM and laundry in building. 24 HOUR DOORMAN ELEVATOR. THIS DEAL WILL NOT LAST LONG. 100% NO FEE UNIT To schedule a private viewing contact Jason.*Price reflects half month free rent mrgnyc391298