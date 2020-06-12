All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
15 West 139th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

15 West 139th Street

15 W 139th St · (646) 430-5571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 W 139th St, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1K · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
rent controlled
Spacious studio apartment with a walk-in closet. Stainless steel appliances which include and microwave and dishwasher. Stone counter tops and plenty of cabinets for all your kitchen and storage needs. Eastern exposure and a wall that is mostly windows will ensure you wake up to a sun filled apartment. RENT STABILIZED UNIT - ELEVATOR - LAUNDRY - NO FEE - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED Rent deposit FREE when using Rhino, ask for details Renovated apartments at affordable prices! The professionals at Corcoran will show you all available Studios, 1 bed, 2 beds and 3 bed units at Savoy Park. Access to all units throughout Savoy Park - 630 Lenox ave. - 620 Lenox ave. - 60 West 142nd St - 45 West 139th St. - 30 West 141st St - 15 West 139th St. - 2300 Fifth ave. Completely RENOVATED apartments available for rent in Central Harlem. Located in a multi-building community at Lenox Ave. between West 139th St. and West 142nd St, this post-war ELEVATOR / LAUNDRY building is convenient to the 2 and 3 trains. Close by you'll find a Key Foods and restaurants such as Ponti Bistro, Belle Harlem and all of the cafes and nightlife of nearby South Harlem. - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! - Large main living area with a dining counter - Fully loaded stainless and granite kitchen and breakfast bar - Parking on premise - spots available now - monthly fee - Bike Storage - Laundry room - Pet-friendly (there's even a do-it-yourself pet spa in every building!) - Personal guarantors, Insurent, Rhino, and The Guarantors accepted - Units available immediately or up to 30 days out -Pictures may represent similar layouts and finishes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 West 139th Street have any available units?
15 West 139th Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 West 139th Street have?
Some of 15 West 139th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 West 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 West 139th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 West 139th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 West 139th Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 West 139th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 West 139th Street does offer parking.
Does 15 West 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 West 139th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 West 139th Street have a pool?
No, 15 West 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 West 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 15 West 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 West 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 West 139th Street has units with dishwashers.
