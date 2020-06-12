15 West 139th Street

Amenities
Spacious studio apartment with a walk-in closet. Stainless steel appliances which include and microwave and dishwasher. Stone counter tops and plenty of cabinets for all your kitchen and storage needs. Eastern exposure and a wall that is mostly windows will ensure you wake up to a sun filled apartment. RENT STABILIZED UNIT - ELEVATOR - LAUNDRY - NO FEE - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED Rent deposit FREE when using Rhino, ask for details Renovated apartments at affordable prices! The professionals at Corcoran will show you all available Studios, 1 bed, 2 beds and 3 bed units at Savoy Park. Access to all units throughout Savoy Park - 630 Lenox ave. - 620 Lenox ave. - 60 West 142nd St - 45 West 139th St. - 30 West 141st St - 15 West 139th St. - 2300 Fifth ave. Completely RENOVATED apartments available for rent in Central Harlem. Located in a multi-building community at Lenox Ave. between West 139th St. and West 142nd St, this post-war ELEVATOR / LAUNDRY building is convenient to the 2 and 3 trains. Close by you'll find a Key Foods and restaurants such as Ponti Bistro, Belle Harlem and all of the cafes and nightlife of nearby South Harlem. - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! - Large main living area with a dining counter - Fully loaded stainless and granite kitchen and breakfast bar - Parking on premise - spots available now - monthly fee - Bike Storage - Laundry room - Pet-friendly (there's even a do-it-yourself pet spa in every building!) - Personal guarantors, Insurent, Rhino, and The Guarantors accepted - Units available immediately or up to 30 days out -Pictures may represent similar layouts and finishes