All apartments in New York
Find more places like 15 St Marks Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
15 St Marks Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:24 AM

15 St Marks Place

15 Saint Mark's Place · (212) 308-2482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 Saint Mark's Place, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Flexible lease terms 6-12 +months. UNFURNISHED OR FURNISHED!Live on legendary St. Marks Place, the center of the East Village offering the best in terms of restaurants, shopping, bars-when they re-open. Start your day with coffee on your quiet, north-facing Private Balcony having open-air, and partial city views. Great transportation convenience, close to the 6-train, and the R.W trains. Come see the distinctive layout, cherry wood flooring, large living room, full-sized bedroom with ample closet space. The open designer kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, wood cabinetry, granite countertops. This unit features two in-wall air conditioners, in-unit washer dryer. The sleek furnishing provides two sofa-beds in the living-room, a streamlined dining table, and a small desk. Find peace, convenience, and joy in your well maintained, elevator building, stepping out to one of the most exciting blocks in NYC! Flexible lease terms 6-12 +months. Unfurnished at $3,995 or $4,300 for Full or partial furnished. No fee.Note: All information furnished is from sources deemed reliable and is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, change of other terms and conditions, prior to sale or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, you must hire your own architect or engineer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 St Marks Place have any available units?
15 St Marks Place has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 St Marks Place have?
Some of 15 St Marks Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 St Marks Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 St Marks Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 St Marks Place pet-friendly?
No, 15 St Marks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 St Marks Place offer parking?
No, 15 St Marks Place does not offer parking.
Does 15 St Marks Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 St Marks Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 St Marks Place have a pool?
No, 15 St Marks Place does not have a pool.
Does 15 St Marks Place have accessible units?
No, 15 St Marks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15 St Marks Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 St Marks Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15 St Marks Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Enclave
400 West 113th Street
New York, NY 10025
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity