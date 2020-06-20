15 St Marks Place

Amenities

Flexible lease terms 6-12 +months. UNFURNISHED OR FURNISHED!Live on legendary St. Marks Place, the center of the East Village offering the best in terms of restaurants, shopping, bars-when they re-open. Start your day with coffee on your quiet, north-facing Private Balcony having open-air, and partial city views. Great transportation convenience, close to the 6-train, and the R.W trains. Come see the distinctive layout, cherry wood flooring, large living room, full-sized bedroom with ample closet space. The open designer kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, wood cabinetry, granite countertops. This unit features two in-wall air conditioners, in-unit washer dryer. The sleek furnishing provides two sofa-beds in the living-room, a streamlined dining table, and a small desk. Find peace, convenience, and joy in your well maintained, elevator building, stepping out to one of the most exciting blocks in NYC! Flexible lease terms 6-12 +months. Unfurnished at $3,995 or $4,300 for Full or partial furnished. No fee.Note: All information furnished is from sources deemed reliable and is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, change of other terms and conditions, prior to sale or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, you must hire your own architect or engineer.