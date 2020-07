Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Located in PRIME Village location close to everything!Near all major subway lines. Very quiet, clean and safe Pre-War elevator building and units are rented in here quickly. True 1 bedroom and all of the dimensions on the floor plan below are accurate. 1st floor in the back and safe and quiet. Separate pass-through kitchen with microwave. Full windowed bathroom with full tub. High ceilings. Gorgeous original parquet hardwood flooring throughout. Bedroom is very large and square and clearly can fit up to a king sized bed. Very clean laundry facility in the basement. Resident superintendent. Video intercom. No pets.