All apartments in New York
Find more places like 15 Hubert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
15 Hubert Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

15 Hubert Street

15 Hubert Street · (646) 613-2642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 Hubert Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Located in the heart of Tribeca on a lovely cobblestone street, this breathtaking loft has been designed to preserve the building's historical past while adding a modern perspective and premium finishes.

This beautiful home maintains the essence of loft living with open living and dining areas situated under ceilings that soar over 11'. Solid oak flooring seamlessly unites the open chef's kitchen with floor-to-ceiling white oak cabinetry, marble countertops, and stainless steel appliances. A custom-built island is perfect for entertaining.

The master bedroom suite has dual walk-in closets and en-suite bathroom featuring a custom vanity, white marble countertops with dual sinks, along with floor-to-ceiling honed white marble walls contrasted by gray marble floors and bath surround. This spacious home offers a second generously sized bedroom, a separate den (which could be used as a nursery or guest room), custom closets, and a second full bathroom plus powder room. Extensive closets throughout, in-unit washer/dryer and central A/C top off this stunning residence!

Built in the turn of the century and redesigned by CetraRuddy Architecture, this boutique condo building houses twelve exclusive loft residences and offers a common roof deck, part-time doorman and additional storage. Situated in the heart of TriBeCa with easy access to the city's finest dining, shopping, parks, schools and convenient to transportation right out your door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Hubert Street have any available units?
15 Hubert Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Hubert Street have?
Some of 15 Hubert Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Hubert Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Hubert Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Hubert Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Hubert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 Hubert Street offer parking?
No, 15 Hubert Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Hubert Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Hubert Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Hubert Street have a pool?
No, 15 Hubert Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Hubert Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Hubert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Hubert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Hubert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15 Hubert Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity