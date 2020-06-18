15 Hubert Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

Located in the heart of Tribeca on a lovely cobblestone street, this breathtaking loft has been designed to preserve the building's historical past while adding a modern perspective and premium finishes.



This beautiful home maintains the essence of loft living with open living and dining areas situated under ceilings that soar over 11'. Solid oak flooring seamlessly unites the open chef's kitchen with floor-to-ceiling white oak cabinetry, marble countertops, and stainless steel appliances. A custom-built island is perfect for entertaining.



The master bedroom suite has dual walk-in closets and en-suite bathroom featuring a custom vanity, white marble countertops with dual sinks, along with floor-to-ceiling honed white marble walls contrasted by gray marble floors and bath surround. This spacious home offers a second generously sized bedroom, a separate den (which could be used as a nursery or guest room), custom closets, and a second full bathroom plus powder room. Extensive closets throughout, in-unit washer/dryer and central A/C top off this stunning residence!



Built in the turn of the century and redesigned by CetraRuddy Architecture, this boutique condo building houses twelve exclusive loft residences and offers a common roof deck, part-time doorman and additional storage. Situated in the heart of TriBeCa with easy access to the city's finest dining, shopping, parks, schools and convenient to transportation right out your door!