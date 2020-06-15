15 Essex Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly coffee bar

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!



A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

A one bedroom w/ AMAZING Natural Light, Closets and Spacious Common Area! Washer dryer in unit. Beautiful exposed brick walls, new marble bathroom and more!



We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. Located close to Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view 13 Esssex St!



Our team and has over 115 exclusives building in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.