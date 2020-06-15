All apartments in New York
New York, NY
15 Essex Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

15 Essex Street

15 Essex Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!
A one bedroom w/ AMAZING Natural Light, Closets and Spacious Common Area! Washer dryer in unit. Beautiful exposed brick walls, new marble bathroom and more!

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. Located close to Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view 13 Esssex St!

Our team and has over 115 exclusives building in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Essex Street have any available units?
15 Essex Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 15 Essex Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Essex Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Essex Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Essex Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Essex Street offer parking?
No, 15 Essex Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Essex Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Essex Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Essex Street have a pool?
No, 15 Essex Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Essex Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Essex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Essex Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Essex Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Essex Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Essex Street does not have units with air conditioning.
