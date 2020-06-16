15 East 10th Street

Amenities

recently renovated furnished lobby

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities lobby

Lovely Greenwich Village...This cozy one bedroom is like a perfect little cottage . . . in Greenwich Village's Gold Coast! This charming escape is tucked into a quiet corner of The Mayfield, one of the Village's most beloved 1910 pre-war coops. Located off of the elevated lobby, this lovely home enjoys pin-drop quiet, facing leafy, townhouse gardens from its bedroom windows. It has been cleverly and beautifully renovated in a cottage style, making perfect use of the space. Building amenities include a live-in superintendent, laundry in the basement, storage for bikes and possessions. Available furnished -3-6 month term.