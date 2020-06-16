All apartments in New York
Find more places like 15 East 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
15 East 10th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

15 East 10th Street

15 East 10th Street · (212) 381-6546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
lobby
Lovely Greenwich Village...This cozy one bedroom is like a perfect little cottage . . . in Greenwich Village's Gold Coast! This charming escape is tucked into a quiet corner of The Mayfield, one of the Village's most beloved 1910 pre-war coops. Located off of the elevated lobby, this lovely home enjoys pin-drop quiet, facing leafy, townhouse gardens from its bedroom windows. It has been cleverly and beautifully renovated in a cottage style, making perfect use of the space. Building amenities include a live-in superintendent, laundry in the basement, storage for bikes and possessions. Available furnished -3-6 month term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 East 10th Street have any available units?
15 East 10th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 15 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 15 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 15 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 15 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 East 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 East 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 East 10th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity