148 Greene Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Location, location, location! Finally, an opportunity to live in a loft on what is arguably Soho's quietest and most picturesque cast-iron block.



Located on the 2nd floor of an immaculately-kept loft building on Greene Street (btw Houston and Prince), this wonderful 2BR/2BA loft apartment features keyed elevator entrance onto the floor (note: not directly into the unit), enormous original steel-framed windows, 2 renovated bathrooms (subway tiling and Grohe fixtures), a full-sized vented W/D, a separate kitchen with Bosch D/W, soaring 13' ceiling heights, and classically cool loft aesthetics. This home is extremely quiet and private, has very decent mid-day light (faces the rear of the building, South-East), and offers separate winged split bedrooms on either side of the dramatic living area. Tasteful and intelligent custom architectural features throughout the home. Second "bedroom" has gorgeous oversized custom sliding doors for privacy - and makes a perfect home office or guest room (or, leave it wide open to maintain an even larger great-room effect).



All this, available in a beautiful and well-managed loft building on gorgeous cobblestone Greene Street - with very little street or pedestrian traffic, and none of the usual Soho weekend vendors. A++ location. Centrally located Soho oasis - safe, clean, and largely owner-occupied loft building. No smokers or dogs please, sorry. Call/email to arrange a private viewing of this wonderful home. NO FEE (brokers CYOF). Please email me directly to inquire about video walk-through or in-person visits.