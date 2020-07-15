All apartments in New York
New York, NY
148 Greene Street
148 Greene Street

148 Greene St · (212) 381-2490
Location

148 Greene St, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Location, location, location! Finally, an opportunity to live in a loft on what is arguably Soho's quietest and most picturesque cast-iron block.

Located on the 2nd floor of an immaculately-kept loft building on Greene Street (btw Houston and Prince), this wonderful 2BR/2BA loft apartment features keyed elevator entrance onto the floor (note: not directly into the unit), enormous original steel-framed windows, 2 renovated bathrooms (subway tiling and Grohe fixtures), a full-sized vented W/D, a separate kitchen with Bosch D/W, soaring 13' ceiling heights, and classically cool loft aesthetics. This home is extremely quiet and private, has very decent mid-day light (faces the rear of the building, South-East), and offers separate winged split bedrooms on either side of the dramatic living area. Tasteful and intelligent custom architectural features throughout the home. Second "bedroom" has gorgeous oversized custom sliding doors for privacy - and makes a perfect home office or guest room (or, leave it wide open to maintain an even larger great-room effect).

All this, available in a beautiful and well-managed loft building on gorgeous cobblestone Greene Street - with very little street or pedestrian traffic, and none of the usual Soho weekend vendors. A++ location. Centrally located Soho oasis - safe, clean, and largely owner-occupied loft building. No smokers or dogs please, sorry. Call/email to arrange a private viewing of this wonderful home. NO FEE (brokers CYOF). Please email me directly to inquire about video walk-through or in-person visits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Greene Street have any available units?
148 Greene Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Greene Street have?
Some of 148 Greene Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
148 Greene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Greene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Greene Street is pet friendly.
Does 148 Greene Street offer parking?
No, 148 Greene Street does not offer parking.
Does 148 Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Greene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Greene Street have a pool?
No, 148 Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 148 Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 148 Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Greene Street has units with dishwashers.
