Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

. This extra large studio has a sunken living room, a windowed kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and the original art deco tiled bathroom. In addition there are beautiful pre-war details such as casement windows, beamed ceilings, hardwood floor, a dressing area plus 3 good sized closets. This apartment is located on the Gold Coast of Murray Hill, close to all transportation, great restaurants and shopping. Don't miss this opportunity.