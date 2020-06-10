145 east 25th street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park elevator

This BRIGHT fully renovated one-bedroom has a PRIVATE ROOF DECK! The unit features condo finishes, including a marble bathroom with rainforest shower head, washer and dryer, and a granite kitchen with gooseneck faucet and stainless steel dishwasher, wine cooler, and microwave! This apartment is accented by wide plank floors, high ceilings, crown molding, and beautiful exposed brick!Available for June 1st occupancy. Located on a quiet block in Gramercy, this apartment is steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park, Shake Shack, and Jeremy's Dog Run. Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines!