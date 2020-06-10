All apartments in New York
145 east 25th street

145 East 25th Street · (954) 701-0662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
This BRIGHT fully renovated one-bedroom has a PRIVATE ROOF DECK! The unit features condo finishes, including a marble bathroom with rainforest shower head, washer and dryer, and a granite kitchen with gooseneck faucet and stainless steel dishwasher, wine cooler, and microwave! This apartment is accented by wide plank floors, high ceilings, crown molding, and beautiful exposed brick!Available for June 1st occupancy. Located on a quiet block in Gramercy, this apartment is steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park, Shake Shack, and Jeremy's Dog Run. Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 east 25th street have any available units?
145 east 25th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 east 25th street have?
Some of 145 east 25th street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 east 25th street currently offering any rent specials?
145 east 25th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 east 25th street pet-friendly?
No, 145 east 25th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 east 25th street offer parking?
No, 145 east 25th street does not offer parking.
Does 145 east 25th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 east 25th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 east 25th street have a pool?
No, 145 east 25th street does not have a pool.
Does 145 east 25th street have accessible units?
No, 145 east 25th street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 east 25th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 east 25th street has units with dishwashers.
