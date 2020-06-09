145 E 26TH ST.

Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom with private roof deck. Unit features condo finishes, including a marble bathroom with rainforest shower head, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with gooseneck faucet and stainless steel dishwasher, wine cooler, and microwave. This unit is accented by wide plank floors, high ceilings, crown molding, and exposed brick. Available for July 1 occupancy. Located on rare quiet block in Gramercy area. Steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park. Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease.Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN6280