All apartments in New York
Find more places like 145 E 26TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
145 E 26TH ST.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:06 AM

145 E 26TH ST.

145 East 26th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

145 East 26th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Renovated 1 bedroom with private roof deck. Unit features condo finishes, including a marble bathroom with rainforest shower head, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with gooseneck faucet and stainless steel dishwasher, wine cooler, and microwave. This unit is accented by wide plank floors, high ceilings, crown molding, and exposed brick. Available for July 1 occupancy. Located on rare quiet block in Gramercy area. Steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park. Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease.Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN6280

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 E 26TH ST. have any available units?
145 E 26TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 E 26TH ST. have?
Some of 145 E 26TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 E 26TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
145 E 26TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 E 26TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 145 E 26TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 E 26TH ST. offer parking?
No, 145 E 26TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 145 E 26TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 E 26TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 E 26TH ST. have a pool?
No, 145 E 26TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 145 E 26TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 145 E 26TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 145 E 26TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 E 26TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 145 E 26TH ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity