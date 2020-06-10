All apartments in New York
141 East 88th Street

141 East 88th Street · (917) 673-1135
Location

141 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
game room
bike storage
Mint, prewar two bedroom, two and a half bath home at The Phillip House condominium. This charming home has a formal entry, white oak floors throughout, custom millwork, moldings, high ceilings, ample storage and a great layout. The spacious eat-in kitchen has bluestone countertops and stainless steel appliances by Wolf, Miele and Sub-Zero including double ovens, a six burner stove, wine refrigerator and microwave. The built in banquet allows for seating for 5. The large south-facing living room features a wood-burning fireplace. The expansive dining room could be converted into a third bedroom. Both bedrooms feature pristine white ensuite bathrooms with marble counters and large walk-in closets. There is a large laundry closet with a Bosch washer and dryer. North, East and bright Southern exposures. Through-wall AC and heat. Pella double-insulated windows. Philip House is a white-glove 24 hour doorman condo with resident manager. Amenities include a beautiful roof deck landscaped by HM White connecting to the rooftop club room. There is also a fitness center with Technogym equipment, game room, playroom and music room. Cold storage, bike storage and private storage units in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 East 88th Street have any available units?
141 East 88th Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 East 88th Street have?
Some of 141 East 88th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 141 East 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 141 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 141 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 141 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 East 88th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 141 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 141 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 East 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
