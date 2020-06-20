Amenities

Welcome to 140 Orchard Street



Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the Lower East Side on Orchard Street. The apartment features stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, full/queen sized bedrooms with closets, and a private outdoor space.



140 Orchard Street sits near the corner of Orchard Street and Rivington Street. Located in the heart of the Lower East Side in a wonderfully maintained 6 story walkup building with units featuring stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, and plank-style hardwood floors. The building is also equipped with a ButterflyMX virtual doorman system to assist with deliveries.



Apartment Features:

Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher

Full/Queen-sized bedroom

Marble tiled windowed bathroom

Plank Hardwood floors

Recessed lighting

Private outdoor space



Building Features:

ButterflyMX Virtual Doorman System great for packages and deliveries

Ideally located on Orchard Street

On-Site Superintendent 24/7 maintenance



While living at 140 Orchard Street, you can immerse yourself in all the Lower East Side has to offer. Dine at some of the cities most popular restaurants and explore all of the bars that the Lower East Side has to offer. Transportation options include the F,J,M, and Z trains which stop on Delancey Street. The B and D train also stops in the neighborhood along with many local and express buses.



Price advertised is NET effective. GROSS rent is $4,855 with 2 months free on a 24 month lease.



