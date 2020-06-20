All apartments in New York
140 Orchard Street

140 Orchard Street · (646) 688-6625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
24hr maintenance
PIIQ VIRTUAL WALK-THROUGH TOUR AVAILABLE FOR EXACT UNIT

Welcome to 140 Orchard Street

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the Lower East Side on Orchard Street. The apartment features stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, full/queen sized bedrooms with closets, and a private outdoor space.

140 Orchard Street sits near the corner of Orchard Street and Rivington Street. Located in the heart of the Lower East Side in a wonderfully maintained 6 story walkup building with units featuring stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, and plank-style hardwood floors. The building is also equipped with a ButterflyMX virtual doorman system to assist with deliveries.

Apartment Features:
Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Full/Queen-sized bedroom
Marble tiled windowed bathroom
Plank Hardwood floors
Recessed lighting
Private outdoor space

Building Features:
ButterflyMX Virtual Doorman System great for packages and deliveries
Ideally located on Orchard Street
On-Site Superintendent 24/7 maintenance

While living at 140 Orchard Street, you can immerse yourself in all the Lower East Side has to offer. Dine at some of the cities most popular restaurants and explore all of the bars that the Lower East Side has to offer. Transportation options include the F,J,M, and Z trains which stop on Delancey Street. The B and D train also stops in the neighborhood along with many local and express buses.

Price advertised is NET effective. GROSS rent is $4,855 with 2 months free on a 24 month lease.

Photos are of the actual unit virtually staged.,this is a true 3 bedrooms in a great location
each bedroom can fit full/ queen size, closets and windows in all bedrooms.
open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher.
very large private deck!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Orchard Street have any available units?
140 Orchard Street has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Orchard Street have?
Some of 140 Orchard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 Orchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 140 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 140 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 140 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Orchard Street has units with dishwashers.
