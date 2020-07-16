139 East 30th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bike storage

**August Free & No Fee**



Set in the vibrant Kips Bay neighborhood. Unit 4A at 139 E 30 Street is a large 2BR (convertible 3). You're a quick walk to the 28th St NRW and 6 trains, NOMAD, Flatiron and Murray Hill. This unit has undergone a total renovation and now offers modern touches throughout. Large, windowed, open kitchen offers breakfast bar, state of the art dishwasher and range. There's plenty of space to live out all of your food network fantasies. Large Master bedroom has great light and is big enough for a king sized bed the room features great closet space. The second room can be used as a bedroom (full sized Murphy Bed can be included) or an office space. The building has plenty of prewar charm and offers elevator access, central laundry room and a bike room. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.