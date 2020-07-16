All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:32 PM

139 East 30th Street

139 East 30th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$4,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
**August Free & No Fee**

Set in the vibrant Kips Bay neighborhood. Unit 4A at 139 E 30 Street is a large 2BR (convertible 3). You're a quick walk to the 28th St NRW and 6 trains, NOMAD, Flatiron and Murray Hill. This unit has undergone a total renovation and now offers modern touches throughout. Large, windowed, open kitchen offers breakfast bar, state of the art dishwasher and range. There's plenty of space to live out all of your food network fantasies. Large Master bedroom has great light and is big enough for a king sized bed the room features great closet space. The second room can be used as a bedroom (full sized Murphy Bed can be included) or an office space. The building has plenty of prewar charm and offers elevator access, central laundry room and a bike room. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 East 30th Street have any available units?
139 East 30th Street has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 East 30th Street have?
Some of 139 East 30th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 East 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 East 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 139 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 139 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 139 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 139 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 139 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 East 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
