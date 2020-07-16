1386 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Excellent location on Lexington Avenue near the 6 and Q train. This apartment was recently renovated and has oversized living room windows, high ceilings, and a ton of sunlight. It's an easy fourth-floor walk-up that has a skylight in the bathroom that adds additional light. The bedroom fits a Queen bed and has generous closet space. Above the bedroom closet is additional storage space, an added bonus for suitcases, or storing seasonal clothing. Definitely a must-see!

No pets

