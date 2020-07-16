All apartments in New York
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:17 AM

1386 Lexington Avenue

1386 Lexington Avenue · (646) 398-0411
Location

1386 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Excellent location on Lexington Avenue near the 6 and Q train. This apartment was recently renovated and has oversized living room windows, high ceilings, and a ton of sunlight. It's an easy fourth-floor walk-up that has a skylight in the bathroom that adds additional light. The bedroom fits a Queen bed and has generous closet space. Above the bedroom closet is additional storage space, an added bonus for suitcases, or storing seasonal clothing. Definitely a must-see!
No pets
Please email/text/call for a video tour! We will resume in-person showings in phase 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1386 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1386 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1386 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1386 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1386 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1386 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1386 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1386 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1386 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1386 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1386 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1386 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1386 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1386 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1386 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
