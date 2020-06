Amenities

on-site laundry elevator furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Fully furnished! Charming pre-war space on a lovely block in the heart of Chelsea. Windowed kitchen and bathroom. It's convenient to all you need while living in NYC! Great subway access, shopping, nightlife, and more. Well managed elevator building has a basement laundry room and live in super. Bring a toothbrush and make this charmer your home!