134 West 93rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby

NO FEE! (Brokers: CYOF).

QUICK & EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!



Beautiful Pre-War Condo with a charming lobby in excellent condition with common BBQ and FITNESS ROOM including two peloton bikes.Building amenities include-secure ButterflyMX digital system, live-in super, lovely outdoor residents garden, laundry room, bike storage, and Basement Storage for a fee.



The unit is very quiet as it faces the rear of the building, Separate Kitchen has Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, High Ceilings, Gorgeous Crown Molding throughout, Hardwood floors, Marble bath, and a huge Walking in closet.



The bedroom can accommodate KING size bed and the living room give you plenty of different layout ideas.



The apartment is wired for cable and phone/internet (FIOS or Spectrum)



LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!

Trader Joes is half a block away just around the corner.

Whole Foods, TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Modells, PetSmart, Michaels all at 3 blocks away

A block and a half from the 1, 2, and 3 SUBWAY

3 1/2 blocks from The A, B, and C.

A block from Central Park entrance to the reservoir and a fenced-in children's playground

3 1/2 blocks to Riverside Park.



Rental includes storage in the basement. The gym has a fee of $360 per year per apartment.