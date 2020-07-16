All apartments in New York
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

134 West 93rd Street

134 West 93rd Street · (917) 673-0860
Location

134 West 93rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,990

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
NO FEE! (Brokers: CYOF).
QUICK & EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!

Beautiful Pre-War Condo with a charming lobby in excellent condition with common BBQ and FITNESS ROOM including two peloton bikes.Building amenities include-secure ButterflyMX digital system, live-in super, lovely outdoor residents garden, laundry room, bike storage, and Basement Storage for a fee.

The unit is very quiet as it faces the rear of the building, Separate Kitchen has Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, High Ceilings, Gorgeous Crown Molding throughout, Hardwood floors, Marble bath, and a huge Walking in closet.

The bedroom can accommodate KING size bed and the living room give you plenty of different layout ideas.

The apartment is wired for cable and phone/internet (FIOS or Spectrum)

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!
Trader Joes is half a block away just around the corner.
Whole Foods, TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Modells, PetSmart, Michaels all at 3 blocks away
A block and a half from the 1, 2, and 3 SUBWAY
3 1/2 blocks from The A, B, and C.
A block from Central Park entrance to the reservoir and a fenced-in children's playground
3 1/2 blocks to Riverside Park.

Rental includes storage in the basement. The gym has a fee of $360 per year per apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 West 93rd Street have any available units?
134 West 93rd Street has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 West 93rd Street have?
Some of 134 West 93rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 West 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
134 West 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 West 93rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 134 West 93rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 134 West 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 134 West 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 134 West 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 West 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 West 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 134 West 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 134 West 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 134 West 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 134 West 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 West 93rd Street has units with dishwashers.
