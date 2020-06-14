132 West 22nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator media room

This approximately 3,000-square-foot quintessential Flatiron Loft is currently configured as three-bedrooms with a separate home office and two full bathrooms in a boutique condominium with a private, keyed-elevator.



The north-facing bedroom wall can be easily removed, expanding the living area several hundred square feet, creating an open-concept, 36-foot living area, ideal for entertaining.



Combining both contemporary and classic elements of New York loft living, this floor-through home features approximately 12' ceilings, and gorgeous, original details including exposed brick, coupled with seamless, architectural recessed lighting and new top-of-the-line fixtures.



Enter this home's sprawling foyer gallery into your living and dining areas which feature multiple oversized, UV protected and insulated tilt-and-turn windows, offering an abundance of northern and western natural sunlight and city views.



The open, expansive chef's kitchen boasts a grand center island and is equipped with Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, including a dishwasher, wine refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The spacious bedrooms boast ample built-in closet space, including an oversized master walk-in and built-in shoe closets.



Additional amenities include in-home water filtration throughout, customized art lighting and hanging system, heated shower and towel racks, a deep soaking tub, central air conditioning and heating, a vented washer/dryer and laundry sink, Bose home theater sound system, security system, and plenty of storage. Tenants residing at The Stanwick Condominium receive full access to the building's roof deck and recreation area. Available for immediate occupancy.