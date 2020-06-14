All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

132 West 22nd Street

132 West 22nd Street · (917) 613-8686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$18,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
This approximately 3,000-square-foot quintessential Flatiron Loft is currently configured as three-bedrooms with a separate home office and two full bathrooms in a boutique condominium with a private, keyed-elevator.

The north-facing bedroom wall can be easily removed, expanding the living area several hundred square feet, creating an open-concept, 36-foot living area, ideal for entertaining.

Combining both contemporary and classic elements of New York loft living, this floor-through home features approximately 12' ceilings, and gorgeous, original details including exposed brick, coupled with seamless, architectural recessed lighting and new top-of-the-line fixtures.

Enter this home's sprawling foyer gallery into your living and dining areas which feature multiple oversized, UV protected and insulated tilt-and-turn windows, offering an abundance of northern and western natural sunlight and city views.

The open, expansive chef's kitchen boasts a grand center island and is equipped with Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, including a dishwasher, wine refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The spacious bedrooms boast ample built-in closet space, including an oversized master walk-in and built-in shoe closets.

Additional amenities include in-home water filtration throughout, customized art lighting and hanging system, heated shower and towel racks, a deep soaking tub, central air conditioning and heating, a vented washer/dryer and laundry sink, Bose home theater sound system, security system, and plenty of storage. Tenants residing at The Stanwick Condominium receive full access to the building's roof deck and recreation area. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 West 22nd Street have any available units?
132 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 132 West 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 132 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 132 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 132 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 West 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 132 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 132 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 West 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
