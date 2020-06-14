All apartments in New York
Find more places like 130 West 79th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
130 West 79th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:02 PM

130 West 79th Street

130 West 79th Street · (212) 941-2610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

130 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 16B · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
Photos coming soon.........Beautiful Home for outdoor space lovers, located in Prime Upper West Side location, this lovely 1BR has 2 Exposures ( North and South ), also has TWO balconies providing great outdoor space, spacious unit with good amount of closet space and hardwood floor, Full-time doorman with easy access to transportation, half block to Museum of Natural History and 1.5 blocks to Central Park, also easy transportation to Columbia University, convenient location surrounded by nice restaurants, shops and super markets. Available for July move in, would you like to make this your new home?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 West 79th Street have any available units?
130 West 79th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 130 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 West 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 West 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 130 West 79th Street offer parking?
No, 130 West 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 130 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 130 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 West 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 West 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 West 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 130 West 79th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity