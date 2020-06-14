130 West 79th Street

Amenities

Photos coming soon.........Beautiful Home for outdoor space lovers, located in Prime Upper West Side location, this lovely 1BR has 2 Exposures ( North and South ), also has TWO balconies providing great outdoor space, spacious unit with good amount of closet space and hardwood floor, Full-time doorman with easy access to transportation, half block to Museum of Natural History and 1.5 blocks to Central Park, also easy transportation to Columbia University, convenient location surrounded by nice restaurants, shops and super markets. Available for July move in, would you like to make this your new home?