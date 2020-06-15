All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:01 AM

129 West 89th Street

129 West 89th Street · (212) 588-5669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

129 West 89th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 58 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Make this spacious and bright studio apartment your quiet refuge in the city! Apartment #58 features approx.. 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and an open kitchen and abundant storage space, including a dressing room in a well maintained Art Deco boutique Condo building with elevator, laundry room, and a live in super. 129 West 89th Street is a beautifully maintained Condo building ideally located in the heart of the Upper West Side. With close proximity to Central Park, Riverside Park, and a multitude of great restaurants, shops and the 1, B and C trains. Available immediately. Simple Condo approval process. Brokers CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 West 89th Street have any available units?
129 West 89th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 129 West 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 West 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 West 89th Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 West 89th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 129 West 89th Street offer parking?
No, 129 West 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 West 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 West 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 West 89th Street have a pool?
No, 129 West 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 West 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 129 West 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 West 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 West 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 West 89th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 West 89th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
