Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Make this spacious and bright studio apartment your quiet refuge in the city! Apartment #58 features approx.. 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and an open kitchen and abundant storage space, including a dressing room in a well maintained Art Deco boutique Condo building with elevator, laundry room, and a live in super. 129 West 89th Street is a beautifully maintained Condo building ideally located in the heart of the Upper West Side. With close proximity to Central Park, Riverside Park, and a multitude of great restaurants, shops and the 1, B and C trains. Available immediately. Simple Condo approval process. Brokers CYOF